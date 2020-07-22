106 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN with parking
“It’s the last train to Clarksville and I’ll meet you at the station…” (- The Monkees)
Clarksville, Indiana is a town of just over 22,000 people situation on the Ohio River. Jeffersonville and New Albany sit on either side of it, and it’s a great place to find historic sites along with modern shopping and living. It’s home to one of the largest clocks in the world, the Colgate Clock, and also a large fossil bed the Falls of the Ohio State Park. It got its name from a general in the American Revolutionary War and has a rich and varied history dating back to 1783. It’s a friendly place with great schools and a lot to offer its residents. It's not exactly the entertainment hub of the midwest, but if you find you're at a point in life where a quiet, peaceful life sounds better than the thumping basslines of the nighclub across the street, you might just be in heaven here. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.