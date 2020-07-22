Apartment List
clarksville
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:07 PM

106 Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
3 Units Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:00 PM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
596 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
82 Units Available
Irish Hill
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,064
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,114
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
195 Units Available
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$822
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$709
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
18 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$857
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
7 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Highlands
1031 Everett Avenue, Louisville, KY
Studio
$949
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,059
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
950 sqft
Located in the beautiful Highlands neighborhood with tree-lined streets and elegant Victorian architecture, The Avenue is in a peaceful, pedestrian-friendly area defined by local pride, and endless amounts of Highland charm.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:22 PM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
5 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
$
13 Units Available
Clifton Heights
Views at Crescent Hill
2201 Biljana Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$779
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
818 sqft
We are a luxury apartment community, just a short bike ride from Frankfort Ave and the Highlands, in the Clifton Heights neighborhood of Louisville KY. Reduced rates on select homes! Call for Special
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Cherokee Triangle
The Avenue Willow
2315 Glenmary Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
880 sqft
Your new apartment at Avenue Willow not only puts you in the heart of the Highlands just minutes from downtown, it also provides a beautiful property inside and out! Enjoy chef's kitchens with granite counter tops, dark cherry plank flooring or
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
$
103 Units Available
Central Business District
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,155
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
34 Units Available
Butchertown
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,305
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
$
30 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$869
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1319 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
27 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$865
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
15 Units Available
Old Louisville
Lofts on Ormsby
512 W Ormsby Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$750
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
450 sqft
Make your home in historic Old Louisville with Lofts on Ormsby! Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown, these charming apartments make it easy for anyone to enjoy the numerous conveniences and attractions that the city of Louisville has to
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$944
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,027
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
City Guide for Clarksville, IN

“It’s the last train to Clarksville and I’ll meet you at the station…” (- The Monkees)

Clarksville, Indiana is a town of just over 22,000 people situation on the Ohio River. Jeffersonville and New Albany sit on either side of it, and it’s a great place to find historic sites along with modern shopping and living. It’s home to one of the largest clocks in the world, the Colgate Clock, and also a large fossil bed the Falls of the Ohio State Park. It got its name from a general in the American Revolutionary War and has a rich and varied history dating back to 1783. It’s a friendly place with great schools and a lot to offer its residents. It's not exactly the entertainment hub of the midwest, but if you find you're at a point in life where a quiet, peaceful life sounds better than the thumping basslines of the nighclub across the street, you might just be in heaven here.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clarksville, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clarksville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

