accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:31 PM
14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.
Results within 1 mile of Clarksville
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksville
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$859
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$855
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
30 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,011
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Clifton
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
Studio
$908
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3250 Autumn Ridge Court Apt 12 Available 08/21/20 Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland
2414 St Xavier St
2414 Saint Xavier Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
770 sqft
2414 St Xaiver St - Nice 1 bedroom handicapped accessible house w/ garage - Nice,1 bedroom, 1 bath, handicapped accessible house w/ garage in Portland. This house includes a/c, hookups, fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Clarksville
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Klondike
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
122 Units Available
Okolona
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
