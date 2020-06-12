/
3 bedroom apartments
87 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clarksville, IN
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Clarksville
Portland
1 Unit Available
3137 Northwestern Parkway
3137 Northwestern Parkway, Louisville, KY
Rental Houses, 3137 Northwestern Parkway.
1 Unit Available
1733 East Market Street
1733 East Market Street, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
For lease is this large three bedroom home with new paint, new flooring, new windows, new fixtures. Home sits in area close to downtown New Albany and easy to get to downtown Louisville. Tenant pays all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksville
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1185 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
9 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$7,435
1790 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1325 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1535 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Taylor Berry
264 Units Available
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$829
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
3 Bedrooms
$839
1476 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
107 North 45th Street
107 North 45th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Just listed is this rehabbed two bedroom home with fresh paint, flooring, all new kitchen and appliances. Home has large living room, kitchen, two bedrooms on first floor, full loft style third bedroom upstairs and full basement.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1359 S 3rd Street #1
1359 South 3rd Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom condo located in the heart of Old Louisville. This first floor unit offers a large master suite and a master bathroom that includes a large tub, large separate shower, and big walk-in closet.
Parkland
1 Unit Available
1308 S. 26th St
1308 South 26th Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$865
1160 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home in Downtown Louisville - Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in Downtown Louisville on the corner of 26th & Dumesnil St.
Clifton
1 Unit Available
2042 Frankfort Ave
2042 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2042 Frankfort Ave - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268103 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Merriwether
1 Unit Available
2069 S Preston St
2069 South Preston Street, Louisville, KY
Available 08/01/20 2069 S Preston St - AVAILABLE 08/01/2020 - Property Id: 268065 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a month to month rental.
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
1701 S 4th St
1701 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
Charming Victorian House - AVAILABLE 06/01/2020 - Property Id: 268089 NOTE: The property is not available for a one year lease. This is a temporary month to month rental.
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1422 Highland Avenue
1422 Highland Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 story 3000 sf. Victorian 5 bedrooms 3 baths - Property Id: 284505 classic victorian house n the highlands perfect for 5 students r a family.
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1528 Wilson Ave
1528 Wilson Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$695
1096 sqft
Large 2-3 bedroom home- Section 8 accepted - Large 2-3 bedroom home in the Park Hill area (will only count as 2 bedroom by Section 8 standards) -Home sits on a quiet street -Ample closet space in each bedroom -Brand new vinyl planking
Old Louisville
1 Unit Available
416 West Breckinridge- B1
416 W Breckinridge St, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1400 sqft
416 West Breckinridge St. #B1 (Limerick/Downtown) - Interested in scheduling a showing at this location? Please complete the free pre-application on our website and someone will contact you for a showing, here is the link: http://4rentlouisville.
Portland
1 Unit Available
319 N 21st St
319 North 21st Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house! Section 8 Welcome. - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Portland neighborhood.
Clifton
1 Unit Available
114 Stoll Ave
114 Stoll Avenue, Louisville, KY
3 Month Lease .... Amazing furnished 4 Bedroom Home in Sought After Clifton Neighborhood! - Fabulous and eclectic 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home in Clifton. Furnished and available until August 31st.
Highlands Douglass
1 Unit Available
2145 Woodford Place
2145 Woodford Place, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful Highlands Home Near Cherokee Park - This beautiful home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths as well as 2 additional half bathrooms. Nice kitchen with a formal dining room. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings and lots of natural light.
Shawnee
1 Unit Available
3232 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
3232 West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1642 sqft
1/2 off June rent! Spacious 3-4BD home in West End - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 story house in the West End (could be 4 bedrooms but only 3 by Section 8 standards) -covered front porch -hardwood
Park Duvalle
1 Unit Available
1624 Beech St
1624 Beech Street, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedroom House, 2 ba Section 8 Welcome - Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house.