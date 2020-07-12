Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Chesterton, IN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesterton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
699 Carla Drive - B
699 Carla Drive, Chesterton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1028 sqft
Located 5 minutes from 80/94, the South Shore Line, and Indiana Dunes National Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Chesterton.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
116 S. 15th Street
116 S 15th St, Chesterton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
116 S. 15th Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Chesterton - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in charming downtown Chesterton.
Results within 1 mile of Chesterton

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
205 Fieldstone Drive
205 Fieldstone Drive, Porter, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
Beautifully maintained town-home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 story foyer and living room with skylight. Kitchen boasts plenty of warm oak cabinetry and a breakfast bar that could easily seat six.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterton

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
637 Oxford RD
637 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
- (RLNE5861868)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
615 Oxford Rd.
615 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with enclosed three-seasons room. Attached garage and fenced yard. Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Chesterton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
2 Bedrooms
$981
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
Hills Of Aberdeen
247 Marcliffe Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Hills of Aberdeen Apartment community is nestled within the golf course of the prestigious Aberdeen development, providing as close to a private home as apartment living can offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chesterton, IN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chesterton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

