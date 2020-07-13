16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 West Lakeshore Drive
4703 West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
One Bedroom, One Bath, Country Living, Lake View - Property Id: 317431 This is a one bedroom one bath county setting home. This has a laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer. Large living room with fireplace vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Prestwicke
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,525
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5321 Cobblers Crossing
5321 Cobblers Crossing, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1541 sqft
Come in and see this beautiful 2nd floor rental home, ready for immediate occupancy! Large windows and soaring ceilings fill the rooms with natural light.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1341 Cunat Court
1341 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
795 sqft
PREMIUM MAIN FLOOR UNIT WITH 1 CAR GARAGE IS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st!!! UNIT IS WITH IN WALKING DISTANCE OF ADJACENT PARK & POND OFFERING PEACE AND QUIET!!! UNIT HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED WITH NEWER CARPETING AND BLINDS.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winding Creek of Algonquin
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, VAULTED CEILINGS, 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, OFFICE/DEN, AND FULL BASEMENT.

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Woodstock rents held steady over the past month

Woodstock rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $983 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,156 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Woodstock, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Woodstock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Woodstock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,156 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Woodstock's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

