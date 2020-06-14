Apartment List
17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL

Finding an apartment in Woodstock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
$
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2530 sqft
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1330 Cunat Court
1330 Cunat Court, Lake in the Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
Fantastic one bedroom studio style condo on the 3rd floor, very clean with Vaulted ceilings in bedroom and family room. Balcony with glass sliding doors from family room and bedroom. New washer and dryer in unit. Large walk-in closet in bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
435 Brandy Drive
435 Brandy Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 story townhome in great location. Hardwood flooring and fresh paint through out! 1st level washer & dryer + 1/2 bath! Open concept living & dining that gains access to private patio through glass sliders.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
880 Dietz Street
880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
City Guide for Woodstock, IL

Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodstock, IL

Finding an apartment in Woodstock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

