Available in mid July! This tri-level house is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bath property located in White Heath. The upper and lower levels of this home are carpeted with the kitchen and dinning area being tiled. This property has a front and back patio perfect for summer nights, along with a 3 car garage. Small pets under 35lbs are welcome here with a one time $250 deposit fee. Don't miss you on your dream home, call us today at 2173778850.