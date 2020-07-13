Apartment List
/
IL
/
waukegan
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Waukegan, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waukegan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$953
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1080 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
519 South Elmwood Avenue
519 South Elmwood Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
792 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1512 Terrace Ave
1512 Terrace Avenue, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Northeast Waukegan ranch, fully renovated, with 4 bedrooms & 2 full Bathrooms. Living Room with elegant hardwood floors. Master bedroom suite with full bathroom and Shower, Walk-in-Closet and separate entrance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1205 North Frolic Ave
1205 North Frolic Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$810
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A large and open 1 bedroom/1 bathroom unit is coming available in this desirable community where apartments rarely come available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Marquette Highlands
1729 HICKORY Street
1729 Hickory Street, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1408 sqft
Brick 1/2 duplex with hardwood floors, well-sized bedrooms, Large Living room, separate dining and galley kitchen, freshly painted and ready to move in,2.5 baths, full basement and attached carport. Fenced yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
North Side of Little Fort
322 North COUNTY Street
322 North County Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
450 sqft
BACK UNIT FOR RENT AVAILABLE. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH PRIVATE PARTIAL BASEMENT. BACK YARD AND PARKING IN REAR. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING. REALTOR OWNED BUT NOT LIST AGENT.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1567 S Candlestick Way
1567 South Candlestick Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 05/01/20 2 story light filled townhome w 2 car garage - Property Id: 237324 Two story spacious townhome with 2 car garage. This home is close to transportation and many shops and restaurants.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
The Northwest
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Links at Midlane
2683 North Augusta Drive
2683 North Augusta Drive, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1742 sqft
Welcome home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Continental Village
4219 BRENTWOOD Lane
4219 Brentwood Lane, Waukegan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1476 sqft
DESIRABLE TOWN HOME IN GURNEE SCHOOL DISTRICT. RARE FIND IN A DESIRABLE LOCATION. GREAT UNIT BACKING TO WETLANDS. 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATH TOWN HOME BACKING UP TO A HUGE YARD WITH NATURE VIEWS. VERY SPACIOUS AND NICE LAYOUT.
Results within 1 mile of Waukegan
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,119
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1513 Queen Ann Lane
1513 Queen Ann Lane, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2800 sqft
Largest Unit in highly desirable Victorian Village. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Finished Walk-Out basement. Hardwood Floors Throughout First Floor. Beautiful First Floor Master Suite with Private Luxury Bath and Walk-in Closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Birchwood Estates
39205 N Delany Rd
39205 North Delany Road, Wadsworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2060 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home with Big Fenced in Yard - Property Id: 318274 Newly renovated, freshly painted and well maintained home featuring three bedrooms & two bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Waukegan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,658
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waukegan, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waukegan apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Waukegan 1 BedroomsWaukegan 2 BedroomsWaukegan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaukegan 3 BedroomsWaukegan Apartments with Balcony
Waukegan Apartments with GarageWaukegan Apartments with GymWaukegan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaukegan Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWaukegan Apartments with Parking
Waukegan Apartments with PoolWaukegan Apartments with Washer-DryerWaukegan Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaukegan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WI
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, IL
Carol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILFranklin, WINorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College