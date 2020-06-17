Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 12
1928 BRENTWOOD Drive
1928 Brentwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1928 Brentwood Drive, Washington, IL 61571
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NO CATS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have any available units?
1928 BRENTWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, IL
.
Is 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1928 BRENTWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive offer parking?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have a pool?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1928 BRENTWOOD Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
