tazewell county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:47 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Tazewell County, IL📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
928 Stewart St. - 11
928 South Stewart Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
Completely Renovated 1 BRM/ 1Bath apartment located in a in a quite residential neighborhood. Fresh Paint, Bath Remodeled, Kitchen offers newer cabinets and countertops. Newer Wood plank flooring and newer carpeting. Schedule a showing today.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
140 STAR RIM Road
140 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3800 sqft
Breathtaking views of Peoria and the Illinois River. In-ground swimming pool, walkout finished basement, updated kitchen, formal dining room, office, 2 fireplaces and tons of storage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
North of Broadway
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2 in Pekin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
1203 Summer St 3
1203 Summer Street, Pekin, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Single Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 393 Newly remodeled cute single bedroom, upstairs, apartment. This unit is one of three units in the home. Nice neighborhood with great neighbors. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Results within 1 mile of Tazewell County
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Peoria
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Towers condo. Third floor of the East Tower, in the heart of Peoria's central business district. Walking distance to restaurants, warehouse district, hospitals, and the riverfront. Large living room windows have views of downtown and the river.
Results within 5 miles of Tazewell County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$650
1144 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$599
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3825 N Faber Ave
3825 North Faber Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1800 sqft
3 BR Peoria Heights - Property Id: 89746 3825 N Faber) 3BR house w/d hookups detached garage Newly remodeled, new bathroom, new kitchen, all new floorings, large living room, quite neighborhood, 3 BR house with 2 1/2 car garage, large fence-in yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 N Cedar
117 North Cedar Avenue, West Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
1612 sqft
117 N Cedar Available 08/15/20 4 bed/2 bath! - Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home in West Peoria. Fresh Paint and New Carpet. No smoking inside. Will need one month deposit and first month's rent upon signing, and this is non negotiable.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 Dutch Ln.
218 North Dutch Lane, Metamora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1350 sqft
218 Dutch lane, - Property Id: 322571 Newly renovated, two bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in great condition. Freshly painted, New windows, vinyl plank flooring throughout. Refrigerator and stove included. Laundry hook ups and the full-size basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted & remodeled driveway &
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Lexington Hills
3438 W Villa Ridge Unit G
3438 Villa Rdge, Peoria, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo For Lease - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo for lease. Close to dining, shopping, I-74 and MORE! Well maintained unit. Large room sizes throughout. *Refer to property information regarding pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Oak-Flannagan
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$695
1282 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
714 W. Nowland
714 West Nowland Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
968 sqft
??UPDATED 3 Bedroom 1 Bath?? - This updated 3 bedroom 1 bath is ready for someone to call home. Newly remodeled home central A/C and furnace. Centrally located in the heart of Peoria. Eat-in kitchen featuring new backsplash and oak cabinets.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Tazewell County area include Bradley University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, University of Illinois at Springfield, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Peoria, Springfield, Bloomington, Normal, and Decatur have apartments for rent.