furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Fox Valley
29 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
177 gregory st 17
177 Gregory Street, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
890 sqft
Quaint and airy retreat - Property Id: 298014 Open floor ok. With family room dining room. Main bedroom is 15x12 the other is 10x11. All utilities except for electric are included. Close to all major highways. Comes fully furnished with.
1 Unit Available
927 Elderberry Circle
927 Elderberry Circle, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1500 sqft
Fantastic North Naperville location! Close to Downtown, Metra & I-88. Super nice & secured elevator building with attached heated garage! Privacy abounds in this roomy bright end unit 2nd floor condo.
Results within 10 miles of Warrenville
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
$
14 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
21 Units Available
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,380
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1096 sqft
Full-service community with gym, pool, recreational facilities and coffee bar. Handsomely furnished units offer contemporary decor and comfortable living. Minutes from Route 56, I-88 and I-355. Close to several restaurants and shopping at Yorktown Center.
$
32 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,525
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1354 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
58 Units Available
Avant at the Arboretum
450 Warrenville Rd, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,401
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1287 sqft
Close to Morton Arboretum and interstates 88 and 355. Pet-friendly residence with enclosed dog run. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage; some come furnished. Community amenities include media room, fire pit and pool.
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
4455 103
4455 103rd Street, Will County, IL
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
Orchard Hills - Property Id: 143208 Great Location by the Cherry vale mall Brand new flooring and appliances. Lower Level with sliding glass doors that lead into the courtyard.
