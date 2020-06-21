All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 2909 Cindy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, IL
/
2909 Cindy Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

2909 Cindy Lane

2909 South Cindy Lane · (217) 341-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2909 South Cindy Lane, Springfield, IL 62711

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attached home (duplex unit) in the Cobblestone Subdivision area, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Full basement with lots of storage space. 2 car attached garage, gas fireplace, big walk in closets, main floor laundry, patio, and all the kitchen appliances are provided. Available now. $1625.00 per month. The tenant is responsible for utilities, trash service, yard maintenance, and snow removal. Vachel Lindsay Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and Springfield High School. Call Jeff L. 217-341-2800 or Kyle K. 217-741-4040 for information. Agent owned.
Attached home (duplex unit) in the Cobblestone Subdivision area, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Full basement with lots of storage space. 2 car attached garage, gas fireplace, big walk in closets, main floor laundry, patio, and all the kitchen appliances are provided. Available now. $1625.00 per month. The tenant is responsible for utilities, trash service, yard maintenance, and snow removal. Vachel Lindsay Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and Springfield High School. Call Jeff L. 217-341-2800 or Kyle K. 217-741-4040 for information. Agent owned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Cindy Lane have any available units?
2909 Cindy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, IL.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Cindy Lane have?
Some of 2909 Cindy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Cindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Cindy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Cindy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2909 Cindy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 2909 Cindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Cindy Lane does offer parking.
Does 2909 Cindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Cindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Cindy Lane have a pool?
No, 2909 Cindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Cindy Lane have accessible units?
No, 2909 Cindy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Cindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Cindy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2909 Cindy Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Tower Apartments
520 S 2nd St
Springfield, IL 62756
Spring Meadows
3117 Butler St
Springfield, IL 62703
Huntington Ridge Apartments
4001 Treviso Drive
Springfield, IL 62703

Similar Pages

Springfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 3 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Springfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Decatur, ILChatham, IL
Pekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity