2909 Cindy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Attached home (duplex unit) in the Cobblestone Subdivision area, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Full basement with lots of storage space. 2 car attached garage, gas fireplace, big walk in closets, main floor laundry, patio, and all the kitchen appliances are provided. Available now. $1625.00 per month. The tenant is responsible for utilities, trash service, yard maintenance, and snow removal. Vachel Lindsay Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and Springfield High School. Call Jeff L. 217-341-2800 or Kyle K. 217-741-4040 for information. Agent owned.

Attached home (duplex unit) in the Cobblestone Subdivision area, with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Full basement with lots of storage space. 2 car attached garage, gas fireplace, big walk in closets, main floor laundry, patio, and all the kitchen appliances are provided. Available now. $1625.00 per month. The tenant is responsible for utilities, trash service, yard maintenance, and snow removal. Vachel Lindsay Elementary, Franklin Middle School, and Springfield High School. Call Jeff L. 217-341-2800 or Kyle K. 217-741-4040 for information. Agent owned.