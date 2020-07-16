2823 Cronin Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682



Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield. This property includes:

- Large, fenced backyard

- Vaulted ceilings

- Wood floors

- Bathrooms with granite countertops

- Stainless appliances

- Fireplace

- 2 car garage

- Security system



Available mid August



Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.



Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252682

Property Id 252682



(RLNE5904353)