Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

2823 Cronin Dr

2823 Cronin Dr · (217) 525-5777
Location

2823 Cronin Dr, Springfield, IL 62711

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682

Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield. This property includes:
- Large, fenced backyard
- Vaulted ceilings
- Wood floors
- Bathrooms with granite countertops
- Stainless appliances
- Fireplace
- 2 car garage
- Security system

Available mid August

Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.

Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252682
Property Id 252682

(RLNE5904353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Cronin Dr have any available units?
2823 Cronin Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Cronin Dr have?
Some of 2823 Cronin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Cronin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Cronin Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Cronin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2823 Cronin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2823 Cronin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Cronin Dr offers parking.
Does 2823 Cronin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Cronin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Cronin Dr have a pool?
No, 2823 Cronin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Cronin Dr have accessible units?
No, 2823 Cronin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2823 Cronin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2823 Cronin Dr has units with dishwashers.
