2823 Cronin Dr

Amenities
3 bed, 2 bath West-side duplex - Property Id: 252682
Large 3 bed, 2 bath duplex located in a great neighborhood on the West side of Springfield. This property includes:
- Large, fenced backyard
- Vaulted ceilings
- Wood floors
- Bathrooms with granite countertops
- Stainless appliances
- Fireplace
- 2 car garage
- Security system
Available mid August
Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.
Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252682
