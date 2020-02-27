2802 Findley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269



Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway. This property includes:

- Basement

- Fenced backyard

- Security system

- High, vaulted ceilings

- Fireplace

- Wood floors



Available end of June



Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.



Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.

