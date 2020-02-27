All apartments in Springfield
2802 Findley Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2802 Findley Dr

2802 Findley Dr · (217) 522-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2802 Findley Dr, Springfield, IL 62704

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269

Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway. This property includes:
- Basement
- Fenced backyard
- Security system
- High, vaulted ceilings
- Fireplace
- Wood floors

Available end of June

Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.

Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261269
Property Id 261269

(RLNE5798439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Findley Dr have any available units?
2802 Findley Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2802 Findley Dr have?
Some of 2802 Findley Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Findley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Findley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Findley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Findley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Findley Dr offer parking?
No, 2802 Findley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2802 Findley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2802 Findley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Findley Dr have a pool?
No, 2802 Findley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Findley Dr have accessible units?
No, 2802 Findley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Findley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2802 Findley Dr has units with dishwashers.
