2802 Findley Dr

West-side, 3-bed, 2-bath duplex with basement - Property Id: 261269
Large 3-bed, 2-bath duplex located on West-side Springfield near Schnucks, White Oaks Mall, and Veterans Parkway. This property includes:
- Basement
- Fenced backyard
- Security system
- High, vaulted ceilings
- Fireplace
- Wood floors
Available end of June
Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.
Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant:
