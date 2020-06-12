31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silvis, IL

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
119 10th Street
119 10th Street, Silvis, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1156 sqft
COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!! Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard. Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates. Stove and Fridge supplied.
Results within 1 mile of Silvis
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Crowne Forest
1275 49th Avenue Ct, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
Our homes feature a full sized washer and dryer, updated kitchens featuring breakfast bars, large walk-in closets and private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
14 Units Available
Rock River Townhomes
900 Crampton Ave, Carbon Cliff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1350 sqft
You will love the vast array of apartment features available at Rock River Townhomes: private entrances, garages, patio/balconies, central air, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, on-site laundry, walk in closets, ceiling fans, storage units
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Old Orchard Estates
3402 Orchard Ln, Carbon Cliff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Our 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Apartments Offer Quiet Country Living with the Convenience of the City.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1346 18th Ave.
1346 18th Avenue, East Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
3 bedroom East Moline home - Check out this newly remodeled 3 bedroom in East Moline off 18th Avenue! Stove and fridge and furnished and is pet friendly! $250 non refundable pet fee paid at move in and an additional $25/month per animal.
Results within 5 miles of Silvis

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 4th St
3552 4th Street, East Moline, IL
Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1902 1st ave
1902 1st Avenue, Rapids City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3550 sqft
gorgeous riverfront home - check out the view!!!!! Newly updated 4000 sq ft home available immediately. this home features built ins, fireplace, large windows and so much more. (RLNE5680102)

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stensvad District
1 Unit Available
702 30th St.
702 30th Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1576 sqft
702 30th St. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout basement - 702 30th Street Bettendorf, Ia 52722 -3 Bedroom 2 full Bath 1 car attached garage with walkout lower level with laundry and storage room in basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5371 CROW CREEK Road
5371 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf, IA
Fantastic rental opportunity in the Pleasant Valley School District! Spacious 1.5 story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath house with over 4,000 finished sq. ft. tucked away on private & secluded wooded lot in the heart of Bettendorf.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4793 57TH Avenue
4793 57th Avenue, Bettendorf, IA
Unbelievable opportunity! Enjoy this fabulous 5 bedroom 4 bath rental home that also has a finished walk out basement! Located in the Haley Heights subdivision and also the Pleasant Valley School District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3212 DUNDEE Street
3212 Dundee Lane, Bettendorf, IA
Neat and clean 4 bedroom home in the Pleasant Valley School district. Over 2,000 sq ft of finished living space. 1 full bathroom and 1 3/4 bath. 2 car garage. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Walkout basement. Fenced yard.
Results within 10 miles of Silvis
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
25 Units Available
Springs at Bettendorf
3939 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,914
1322 sqft
Springs at Bettendorf Apartments is a beautiful, pet-friendly apartment community in Bettendorf in the northwest Quad Cities. You'll love the peaceful setting on 53rd Ave. by Crow Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
North Side
20 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1095 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Alcoa District
1 Unit Available
1823 Cody St.
1823 Cody Street, Bettendorf, IA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
Bettendorf home with 2nd kitchen in basement and large garage! - This Bettendorf home is one of a kind! Located near 18th St Bettendorf near shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 LeClaire St
625 Leclaire Street, Davenport, IA
Wonderful 4 Beds/1.5 Bath Home in Davenport Neighborhood! - This updated home in Davenport is NOW ready for occupancy. It has 4 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, includes appliances, washer/dryer hookups, central air, 2 on street parking spot. 24 month lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3806 PRAIRIE Lane
3806 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage, finished basement townhouse in Pleasant Valley School district. Close to shopping & interstate & everything.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1149 Kirkwood Blvd
1149 Kirkwood Boulevard, Davenport, IA
Very Nice Remodeled Home in Kirkwood Blvd Davenport! - This remodeled 2129 sqft home in Davenport is NOW ready to accept tenant.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4883 KYNNELWORTH Drive
4883 Kynnelworth Drive, Bettendorf, IA
High-end 4 bedroom house in great Bettendorf neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms on the same floor, with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Large bedrooms, plenty of storage space and an extra seating or office area off the main living room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
College Circle
1 Unit Available
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3885 PRAIRIE Lane
3885 Prairie Lane, Bettendorf, IA
4 bedroom 4 bath condo with a finished walk out basement. Formal & informal dining areas. Large living room formal dining room combo. Master has a private bath. 2 car garage. Pleasant Valley Schools. Available now!

