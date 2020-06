Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Excellent Location - Efficient living and a convenient location describes this two-bedroom home with a 4-season room and fenced yard with patio. 1 Car attached garage. New paint and floors throughout. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included.

Forced air heating

Central A/C

Huge fenced in yard with a small shed.



Rent $965.



Pet-friendly with additional pet rent.



Call or Text (626) 788-5679 If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing



(RLNE5454889)