465 W Quail Roost Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742



3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman. This property is a part of the Williamsville school district and also includes:

- High ceilings

- Wood floors

- Deck

- Jetted tub and walk-in closet in master bedroom

- 2 car garage

- Security system



Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.



Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290742

Property Id 290742



(RLNE5820268)