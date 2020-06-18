All apartments in Sherman
Find more places like 465 W Quail Roost Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherman, IL
/
465 W Quail Roost Ct
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

465 W Quail Roost Ct

465 West Quail Roost Court · (217) 522-5777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

465 West Quail Roost Court, Sherman, IL 62684

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Sherman 3-Bed, 2-Bath, Williamsville schools - Property Id: 290742

3-bed, 2-bath duplex located in Sherman. This property is a part of the Williamsville school district and also includes:
- High ceilings
- Wood floors
- Deck
- Jetted tub and walk-in closet in master bedroom
- 2 car garage
- Security system

Owner does the maintenance, including 24-hour emergency service, and provides lawn care. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets are allowed.

Owner has been in business for over 30 years and specializes in managing more than 100 high-end properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290742
Property Id 290742

(RLNE5820268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have any available units?
465 W Quail Roost Ct has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have?
Some of 465 W Quail Roost Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 465 W Quail Roost Ct currently offering any rent specials?
465 W Quail Roost Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 465 W Quail Roost Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 465 W Quail Roost Ct is pet friendly.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct offer parking?
Yes, 465 W Quail Roost Ct does offer parking.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 465 W Quail Roost Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have a pool?
No, 465 W Quail Roost Ct does not have a pool.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have accessible units?
No, 465 W Quail Roost Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 465 W Quail Roost Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 465 W Quail Roost Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 465 W Quail Roost Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 465 W Quail Roost Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ILDecatur, IL
Chatham, IL
Pekin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity