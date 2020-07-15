All apartments in Sherman
Find more places like 317 Pintail Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherman, IL
/
317 Pintail Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

317 Pintail Dr

317 Pintail Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sherman
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

317 Pintail Dr, Sherman, IL 62684

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Sherman stunner - Property Id: 313940

Gorgeous nearly new 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with all the upgrades you can imagine. Soft close white shaker cabinets and drawers with granite countertops in kitchens and baths. Stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, and walk-in pantry complete the kitchen. One-touch gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling shiplap is the showpiece in the living room. The spacious master bedroom flows into the master bath with a walk-in shower and attached large master closet. The finished basement offers an enormous family room and third bedroom with a custom barn door. The tall fenced-in back yard gives you all the privacy you could want. This family-friendly home is situated on a cul-de-sac and is a short walk to the elementary school.
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/dryer hookup only.
*Available August 1*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313940
Property Id 313940

(RLNE5907589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Pintail Dr have any available units?
317 Pintail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherman, IL.
What amenities does 317 Pintail Dr have?
Some of 317 Pintail Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Pintail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
317 Pintail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Pintail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Pintail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 317 Pintail Dr offer parking?
No, 317 Pintail Dr does not offer parking.
Does 317 Pintail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Pintail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Pintail Dr have a pool?
No, 317 Pintail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 317 Pintail Dr have accessible units?
No, 317 Pintail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Pintail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Pintail Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Pintail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Pintail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sherman 3 BedroomsSherman Dog Friendly Apartments
Sherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ILDecatur, IL
Pekin, ILChatham, IL
East Peoria, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Springfield