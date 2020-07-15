317 Pintail Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath Sherman stunner - Property Id: 313940
Gorgeous nearly new 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with all the upgrades you can imagine. Soft close white shaker cabinets and drawers with granite countertops in kitchens and baths. Stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, and walk-in pantry complete the kitchen. One-touch gas fireplace with floor-to-ceiling shiplap is the showpiece in the living room. The spacious master bedroom flows into the master bath with a walk-in shower and attached large master closet. The finished basement offers an enormous family room and third bedroom with a custom barn door. The tall fenced-in back yard gives you all the privacy you could want. This family-friendly home is situated on a cul-de-sac and is a short walk to the elementary school.
Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance. Washer/dryer hookup only.
*Available August 1*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313940
Property Id 313940
(RLNE5907589)