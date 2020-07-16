Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL



This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of:



1. Large lot on the end of the street

2. Near by park with baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, and kids playground

3. Boylan High School and a few elementary schools, grocery store on Riverside, movie theatre and shopping mall all within walking distance

4. Kitchen with custom made maple cabinets, newer stove and large fridge

5. Hardwood red oak floors throughout, including the kitchen

6. Enclosed porch perfect for summer lunch and dinners

7. Bathroom with new granite tiles throughout, and new fixtures

8. Basement remodeled with custom woodworks and carpets

9. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer in the basement

10. Newly built two car garage with a large areas for storage

11. New brick driveway

12. All this for only $1200 per month



Application fee :$40

Move in fee (non refundable ) - $800

No pets.

Water and garbage removal included.

Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and cable.



Available Sept 1st 2020!



Please call STELIANA MLADENOVA at (312)721-0764 to schedule showings.



(RLNE4166230)