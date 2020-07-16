All apartments in Rockford
Find more places like 1634 N JONATHAN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockford, IL
/
1634 N JONATHAN AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1634 N JONATHAN AVE

1634 Jonathan Ave · (773) 610-4551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rockford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1634 Jonathan Ave, Rockford, IL 61103
Halstead Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1634 N JONATHAN AVE · Avail. Sep 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
media room
tennis court
1634 N JONATHAN AVE Available 09/01/20 1634 JONATHAN AVE - BEAUTIFULLY REHABED HOME - BEAUTIFULY REHABED HOME ON QUIET STREET NEAR BOYLAN HIGH SCHOOL

This three bedrooms, one bathroom home is must see for all interested rentals because of:

1. Large lot on the end of the street
2. Near by park with baseball field, basketball and tennis courts, and kids playground
3. Boylan High School and a few elementary schools, grocery store on Riverside, movie theatre and shopping mall all within walking distance
4. Kitchen with custom made maple cabinets, newer stove and large fridge
5. Hardwood red oak floors throughout, including the kitchen
6. Enclosed porch perfect for summer lunch and dinners
7. Bathroom with new granite tiles throughout, and new fixtures
8. Basement remodeled with custom woodworks and carpets
9. Laundry room with newer washer and dryer in the basement
10. Newly built two car garage with a large areas for storage
11. New brick driveway
12. All this for only $1200 per month

Application fee :$40
Move in fee (non refundable ) - $800
No pets.
Water and garbage removal included.
Tenant responsible for electric, gas, and cable.

Available Sept 1st 2020!

Please call STELIANA MLADENOVA at (312)721-0764 to schedule showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4166230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have any available units?
1634 N JONATHAN AVE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rockford, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rockford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have?
Some of 1634 N JONATHAN AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1634 N JONATHAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1634 N JONATHAN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1634 N JONATHAN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockford.
Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE offers parking.
Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have a pool?
No, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1634 N JONATHAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1634 N JONATHAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1634 N JONATHAN AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr
Rockford, IL 61103

Similar Pages

Rockford 2 BedroomsRockford 3 Bedrooms
Rockford Apartments with BalconiesRockford Apartments with Garages
Rockford Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILFitchburg, WIDeKalb, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, ILNorth Aurora, IL
South Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILWest Dundee, ILVerona, WIDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILCarpentersville, ILBeloit, WI
Edgerton, WIJanesville, WIBartlett, ILSycamore, ILMcHenry, ILDixon, ILBatavia, ILWoodstock, ILPingree Grove, ILLake in the Hills, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity