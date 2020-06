Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

We have a nice large home with wood floor and beautiful wood trim throughout. . We are rehabbing it and getting it ready to rent for June 22nd We do accept sec 8. Please contact Ray at 779-770-9474 or Brian 815-298-4059 to set up a showing. we are asking a $1100 a month plus deposit. We pay water,garbage and sewer. There is also a $25 application fee.