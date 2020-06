Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move in ready. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 story. Updated kitchen with tile floor, newer cabinets and counter tops. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Remodeled bath with tile tub surround and floor. Newer windows, roof and water heater. Low maintenance exterior. Off street parking. Close to schools and shopping. Fantastic property. The rent is $1000 a month and $1000 deposit. We have an application fee of $25 for a back ground check. We do accept sec 8 at this property. Please call or text to set up a viewing. Call Brian 815 298 4059 or Ray 779 770 9474