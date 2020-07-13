/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:46 AM
55 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rock Island, IL
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
943 22nd St.
943 22nd Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1568 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom House in Quiet Neighborhood - Indeed this home is a perfect place located in a quiet neighborhood in Rock Island IL. Newly remodeled and is now ready to accept tenant.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Rock Riverfront
3501 11th St
3501 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home For Rent in Rock Island - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! This 2 bedroom home with lots of great features is now available for rent in Rock Island, IL! Key Features: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Appliances
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
College Circle
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.
1 of 35
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Saukie
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.
1 of 20
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
East Central Rock Island
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Rock Island
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Keystone
4524 7th Avenue - 4
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled and 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Newly updated with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous cabinetry, new flooring and updated bathroom. Located near Augustana and minutes away from downtown Moline.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Park
926 10th Ave
926 10th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
$725
684 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom 1 bathroom House - This is a charming one bedroom one bath house. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and most important a dishwasher.good size yard, this house also has off street parking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Rock Riverfront
4021 11th St.
4021 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Available 08/01/20 Clean Home in a Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 316622 Three bedroom single-family home in a quiet and safe neighborhood, with great neighbors. Close to Black Hawk Road.
Results within 1 mile of Rock Island
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
232 5th St. E
232 5th St E, Milan, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1232 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch House in Quiet Neighborhood - This spacious home in Milan IL has done renovation and is now in great move in condition. Your furry friends are also welcome.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Uptown Moline
1441 10TH Street
1441 10th Street, Moline, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1545 sqft
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 story home with 1 car garage. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, gorgeous hardwood flooring and beautiful woodwork throughout. Newer windows. Huge rooms and lots of character. Main floor laundry. Central Air.
1 of 22
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Overlook
1124 - 8th St.
1124 8th Street, Moline, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
857 sqft
1124 - 8th St. Available 08/15/20 2 BR/1 BA single dwelling - Please contact Jeanie for info & showing 309-558-8078. (RLNE4939905)
Results within 5 miles of Rock Island
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
North Side
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified
1 of 90
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
North Side
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
North Side
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
North Side
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$645
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
23 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$739
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
3 Units Available
Forest Hill
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
North Side
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
2 Units Available
Greater Homewood
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Moline
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$577
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$404
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.