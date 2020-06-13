Apartment List
/
IL
/
rock island
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

51 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rock Island, IL

Finding an apartment in Rock Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1220 12th St
1220 12th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
3 Bedroom Cozy Single Family Home at Rock Island, IL - *** Get HALF OFF First Month Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL *** Cozy three bedroom home in an established Rock Island neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
3217 26th St
3217 26th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
806 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home - RENT READY! - * MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent * Come and check out this great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated home in Rock Island. Appliances are included and is pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
1833 13th St.
1833 13th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
936 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage Home - Move In Ready - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF 1st Month Rent! Great 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with 2 car detached garage is in great move in condition.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1232 15th St
1232 15th Street, Rock Island, IL
4 Bedrooms
$995
1696 sqft
4 Beds/2 Baths Home in Rock Island with 2 Car Garage - * HALF OFF 1st Month Rent - Move In Special!* This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available. This large home has been updated and is in great move in condition.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2029 37th St
2029 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1449 sqft
Charming, spacious 3 Bed RI - Nice house & neighborhood! 2029- 37th St., Rock Island. Spacious 3 bed, 1bath home. Great location near shopping & restaurants.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Longview
1 Unit Available
1229 14-1/2 St.
1229 14 1/2 St, Rock Island, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
2222 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom Rental Home with Garage - Indeed this home is awesome. Freshly remodeled and is now in great move in condition. Pets allowed. 24 month lease.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2002 - 37th St.
2002 37th Street, Rock Island, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 bedroom house with fenced yard - (RLNE5781004)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Keystone
1 Unit Available
4524 7th Avenue - 1
4524 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
850 sqft
Rent lowered 5/18! Cozy new updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Spacious living room New stainless steel appliances New flooring Everything updated and ready for you! Located on the Rock Island/Moline border near Augustana Tenant is responsible for all

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rock Riverfront
1 Unit Available
3501 11th St
3501 11th Street, Rock Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
848 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home For Rent in Rock Island - MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF First Month Rent! This 2 bedroom home with lots of great features is now available for rent in Rock Island, IL! Key Features: - 2 bedrooms - 1 bathroom - Appliances

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
College Circle
1 Unit Available
3375 Serenity Place
3375 Serenity Pl, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom townhome is located in a quiet community. Living spaces feature all the modern amenities, built with energy efficiency and privacy in mind.

1 of 35

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Saukie
1 Unit Available
3712 24th Ave
3712 24th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home - Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Large master bath and family room. Two decks on lower level, deck off master bedroom. Lovely back yard with pond and shed. Pets welcome with and additional $400.

1 of 20

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
East Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
4206 23rd Ave
4206 23rd Avenue, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$985
963 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Updated Home with Garage - Move In Ready - Check this out! Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental home in Rock Island.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Rock Island
1 Unit Available
2426 30th Street
2426 30th Street, Rock Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1656 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom detached garage hardwood floors Currently occupied by tenant, so move in date will be determined upon an approved application. CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 844-QC4RENT (RLNE5591973)
Results within 1 mile of Rock Island

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
1312 34th Ave. A
1312 34th Avenue, Moline, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1640 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Moline with Lots of Great Features - *SPECIAL - HALF of 1st Month Rent!* Check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home for rent in Moline. This home has been updated and in great move in condition.
Results within 5 miles of Rock Island
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
21 Units Available
Oak Valley Apartments
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$610
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
807 sqft
Located a few minutes from I-74. On-site amenities include a bark park, play area and fitness center. Large apartments featuring eat-in kitchens, private balconies or patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Jersey Meadows
2700 E 53rd St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$630
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
Just minutes from I-74 and I-80. On-site amenities include a fitness center and large laundry area. Apartments are designed to be cozy and yet spacious with walk-in closets. Easy access to area restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Forest Hill
3 Units Available
River Oaks
1215 24th Street Pl, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
820 sqft
Located in the heart of Moline, this complex offers proximity to the city bus line and downtown restaurants. Each unit is cable ready, equipped with a dishwasher, and newly remodeled.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Greater Homewood
4 Units Available
Pine Ridge
3632 Pine Ridge Ct, Moline, IL
Studio
$560
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$649
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient for commuters, close to I-74 and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal BBQ area, laundry, and online rent payment.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
North Side
23 Units Available
Redstone Commons
1140 E 37th St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$555
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
689 sqft
A charming area with several floor plan options available. On-site fitness center, dog park and grilling area. Located near shopping, dining and highways. Updated interiors. Internet access and cable ready.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
North Side
20 Units Available
Ashford Apartments
4808 Grand Ave, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$660
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
790 sqft
A fantastic location near restaurants and shopping. Minutes from area schools. Spacious floor plans with a washer and dryer in each home. On-site green space ideal for pets. Dog park, fitness center and clubhouse provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Chateau Knoll
2900 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA
1 Bedroom
$799
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1328 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just minutes from I-74 and I-80. Residents enjoy tennis and basketball courts, and two pools. Apartments feature dining areas, walk-in closets, balconies and patios, and more.
Verified

1 of 90

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
North Side
6 Units Available
Alexis at Perry Pointe
5001 Sheridan St, Davenport, IA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1271 sqft
A beautiful community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center, pool, business center and community room. Minutes from I-80 and I-74. Apartments feature spacious layouts with appliances. Large balconies or patios provided.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Moline
2 Units Available
Moline Enterprise Lofts
1871 River Dr, Moline, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$460
1065 sqft
The Moline Enterprise Lofts is a four story, mixed-use, mixed income development specifically designed to serve the city's downtown work-force as a live-near-work development.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 S. Lincoln Ave.
307 South Lincoln Avenue, Davenport, IA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1025 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom Home with 2 Car Garage - Look no further! This home is perfect to call home, updated and is move in ready.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rock Island, IL

Finding an apartment in Rock Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Rock Island 1 BedroomsRock Island 2 BedroomsRock Island 3 Bedrooms
Rock Island Apartments with BalconyRock Island Apartments with GarageRock Island Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rock Island Apartments with ParkingRock Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsRock Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Davenport, IAMoline, IL
Bettendorf, IAEast Moline, IL
Carbon Cliff, ILMuscatine, IA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augustana CollegePalmer College of Chiropractic
Saint Ambrose University