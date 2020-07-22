Apartment List
213 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
13905 S Clark
13905 S Clark St, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$835
685 sqft
Recently renovated apartments offer premium amenities. One-bedroom units feature patio/balcony, and on-site laundry and parking are available. Online portal for convenience. Close to Riverdale Park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
13910 South Indiana
13910 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
13838 Indiana Ave - 4A
13838 South Indiana Avenue, Riverdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
1000 sqft
12 Unit multi-family Apartment Building in Riverdale IL. Newly Renovated unit. All new Appliances, fresh paint throughout unit and refinished hardwood floors. Bathroom and Kitchen Remodel. Owner responsible for water and heating/gas bill.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
14428 Irving Avenue
14428 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,725
1595 sqft
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12608 South Ada Street
12608 Ada Street, Calumet Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
882 sqft
Come see this beautiful cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath rehabbed rental home in Calumet Park! Brand new Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, granite counter tops, central air, washer and dryer included, and Wood floors throughout house.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$862
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
14538 S Cottage Grove Ave
14538 Cottage Grove Ave, Dolton, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lincoln Avenue, this complex offers facilities like off-street parking. Residents of the 36 comfortable units have easy access to shops like Food4less and public transport services.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1573 State St
1573 State St, Burnham, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
510 sqft
Air conditioning, luxurious carpet flooring, and patio or balcony. Refrigerator and stove provided in units, and on-site laundry facilities and parking are available. Pet-friendly and close to transit routes.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
410 E 107th St
410 East 107th Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this 11-unit building at 410 E 107th street in the beautiful Roseland's neighborhood! Pangea offers competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
12000 S Eggleston
12000 S Eggleston Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
736 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Pullman community is only moments away from the Stewart Ridge metro station and South Halsted Street. Units feature new appliances and hardwood flooring. Property allows small dogs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Ginger Ridge Apartments
1954 Memorial Dr, Calumet City, IL
1 Bedroom
$745
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1427 sqft
Welcome to your new home! We look forward to you experiencing a place like no other - in a community that you would be proud to call home. Cozy up on the sofa in one of our spacious apartment homes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 Yates Ave 2
307 Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 1.5 Bath Availa - Property Id: 211419 Clean and Neat apt ready to live in. Hardwood floors, Large walk in closets and a ceiling fan. Updated kitchen & bathroom with jacuzzi bath & white tiles & huge living room.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
70 S Yates Ave
70 South Yates Avenue, Calumet City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
70 S Yates # - Property Id: 320571 Newley Rehabed 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment Parking space and on site laundry available Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/70-s-yates-ave-chicago-il/320571 Property Id 320571 (RLNE5948347)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
849 W 122nd St SFH
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLASSIC 2 BED IN WEST PULLMAN - Property Id: 318839 Classic unit with appliances: oven and refrigerator. Hardwood floors. Parking in back.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Roseland
38 E. 102nd Place
38 East 102nd Place, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Brick single family - 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. (RLNE5829329)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14924 Oak Street
14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
15800 Suntone Dr
15800 Suntone Drive, South Holland, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
15800 Suntone Drive South Holland, IL 60473 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 WWW.bogsmanagement.com Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm Saturdays West of South Suburban College.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
2715 Cherrywood Place
2715 Cherrywood Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1495 sqft
Move right into this updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath split level home. Large living room and dining room. Kitchen w/stainless steel appliances. Lower level family room. Washer and dryer included. Fenced yard and 2 car garage.
City Guide for Riverdale, IL

Riverdale, IL: Home of the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture

Riverdale is a small village located in Cook County, Illinois, and is part of the Chicago metropolitan area. More than 13,549 people have made their home in this village, probably because of the mix of small town charm with a metropolitan atmosphere. This whole area is divided into two congressional districts, with some parts in the 1st district and the rest in the Illinois 2nd congressional district. George Dolton is widely believed to be the first person to settle in these parts in 1835, and soon after, other families began to settle there. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverdale, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

