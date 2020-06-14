Apartment List
/
IL
/
peoria
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:43 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 9 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Glen Oak-Flannagan
1 Unit Available
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1282 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Heart of Peoria
1 Unit Available
1800 North Linn Street
1800 North Linn Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
2790 sqft
All brick two story home. Large rooms with high ceilings. Hardwood floors. Crown moulding, baseboards, built-ins. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1712 W Geneva
1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2220 W Geneva
2220 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Wardcliffe
1 Unit Available
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
10814 N David Ct
10814 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedroom,(two with walk-in closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with all appliances including built-in microwave,

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Peoria, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Peoria renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Peoria 2 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeoria 3 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with Balcony
Peoria Apartments with GaragePeoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with ParkingPeoria Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Peoria Dog Friendly ApartmentsPeoria Luxury PlacesPeoria Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, IL
Pekin, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northtrail Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Bradley UniversityIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State University
Heartland Community College