Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage new construction

Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim throughout. First, second and third floor units available. Onsite fitness center, garbage/recycling included.*Move in special - 1st month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.