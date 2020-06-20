7111 N Miramar Dr

Amenities

FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home. The heat and water are included. You will also have a 1 stall garage and a private storage area. There is onsite laundry and a secured entry door. Ask about our $0 security deposit option!!



Professional Leasing and Real Estate Services

7227 N University St

Peoria IL 61614

309-691-0900

Mark Wagner / Managing Broker

No Dogs Allowed



