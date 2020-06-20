All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, IL
/
7111 N Miramar Dr
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

7111 N Miramar Dr

7111 N Miramar Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL 61614
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111

FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home. The heat and water are included. You will also have a 1 stall garage and a private storage area. There is onsite laundry and a secured entry door. Ask about our $0 security deposit option!!

Presented by :
Professional Leasing and Real Estate Services
7227 N University St
Peoria IL 61614
309-691-0900
Mark Wagner / Managing Broker
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282111
Property Id 282111

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 N Miramar Dr have any available units?
7111 N Miramar Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, IL.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 N Miramar Dr have?
Some of 7111 N Miramar Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 N Miramar Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7111 N Miramar Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 N Miramar Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7111 N Miramar Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7111 N Miramar Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7111 N Miramar Dr does offer parking.
Does 7111 N Miramar Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 N Miramar Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 N Miramar Dr have a pool?
No, 7111 N Miramar Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7111 N Miramar Dr have accessible units?
No, 7111 N Miramar Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 N Miramar Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 N Miramar Dr has units with dishwashers.
