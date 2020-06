Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill

Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace!



Spacious Walk Through Kitchen!



All Appliances Included!



Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and Bedroom!



Master Bedroom with Private Master Bath!



Two Additional Upstairs bedrooms!



Large Backyard with Wooden Deck and Grill!



Large Two Stall Garage with Storage Shelves!



Don't miss an opportunity to live in this Prime Location near Grand Prairie!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5617191)