Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home.



New flooring in living room and newly painted.



Absolutely move in ready condition.



Central air.



Appliances are included but not warranted.



Small animals will be considered. Pet restrictions apply



For more information, please respond to this ad or feel free to contact us at:



309 Property Management

www.309Property.com

Call: 309-276-0688

Text: 203-580-6759



*This property owned by an Illinois Licensed Broker



(RLNE5725526)