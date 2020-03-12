4012 N 12 Oaks Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard. Driveway is good for parking 2 more cars. Attached garage. One month deposit and first month rent upon acceptance. All utilities (Gas, Electricity, Water, Garbage, Sewage and Storm water) to be paid by tenant. Lawn maintenance to be taken care by tenant. No smoking inside the home. No pets allowed. Should have gross monthly income of 3 times rent. Must pass background check. No evictions in the past.



(RLNE5536462)