Peoria, IL
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

4012 N 12 Oaks Dr

4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive · (309) 808-2125
Peoria
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL 61614

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1014 sqft

Amenities

3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard. Driveway is good for parking 2 more cars. Attached garage. One month deposit and first month rent upon acceptance. All utilities (Gas, Electricity, Water, Garbage, Sewage and Storm water) to be paid by tenant. Lawn maintenance to be taken care by tenant. No smoking inside the home. No pets allowed. Should have gross monthly income of 3 times rent. Must pass background check. No evictions in the past.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5536462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have any available units?
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have?
Some of 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr does offer parking.
Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 N 12 Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
