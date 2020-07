Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo For Lease - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo for lease. Close to dining, shopping, I-74 and MORE! Well maintained unit. Large room sizes throughout.



*Refer to property information regarding pets. Properties deemed dog friendly are subject to breed restrictions. CALL before making a showing appointment to determine eligibility.



*This property is not eligible for the Section 8 Housing Program



*All properties managed by RE/MAX Traders Unlimited Property Management are SMOKE-FREE properties. No Smoking of any substance is permitted in-doors. Smoking is permitted outside only.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5887306)