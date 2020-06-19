All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2220 W Geneva

2220 West Geneva Road · (309) 696-7366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL 61615

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1789 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless appliances including builtin microwave, seperate laundry room including washer and dryer, two car garage, basement, water softener. There is oak hardwood floors in all of the bedrooms and in the family room.
Includes lawn care and driveway snow removal above 2 inches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 W Geneva have any available units?
2220 W Geneva has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 W Geneva have?
Some of 2220 W Geneva's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 W Geneva currently offering any rent specials?
2220 W Geneva isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 W Geneva pet-friendly?
No, 2220 W Geneva is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 2220 W Geneva offer parking?
Yes, 2220 W Geneva does offer parking.
Does 2220 W Geneva have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 W Geneva offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 W Geneva have a pool?
Yes, 2220 W Geneva has a pool.
Does 2220 W Geneva have accessible units?
No, 2220 W Geneva does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 W Geneva have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 W Geneva has units with dishwashers.
