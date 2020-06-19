2220 W Geneva

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless appliances including builtin microwave, seperate laundry room including washer and dryer, two car garage, basement, water softener. There is oak hardwood floors in all of the bedrooms and in the family room.

Includes lawn care and driveway snow removal above 2 inches.