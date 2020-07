Amenities

parking doorman

Unit Amenities Property Amenities doorman parking

Twin Towers condo. Third floor of the East Tower, in the heart of Peoria's central business district. Walking distance to restaurants, warehouse district, hospitals, and the riverfront. Large living room windows have views of downtown and the river. Laundry located right outside of unit door. Trash, water and doorman security are included. Tenant responsible for electricity. Underground parking available for $55/mo.

Contact us to schedule a showing.