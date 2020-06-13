Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL

Finding an apartment in Park Forest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

Last updated June 13
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
3324 Western Ave
3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
Recently renovated community in Park Forest. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. Updates to units including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Parking provided. Washer/dryer hookups in units.

Last updated June 13
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
327 Somonauk St
327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking.

Last updated April 4
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
6 Monee Ct
6 Monee Court, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 bedroom 1.5 bath house in Park Forest, IL - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent in Park Forest. Fireplace in the family room, 1 car detached garage, extra parking next to garage and side drive, and a nice yard.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

Last updated July 20
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1097 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
Verified

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!

Last updated June 13
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13
Richton Hills
1 Unit Available
22135 Rockingham Road
22135 Rockingham Road, Richton Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,785
1320 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

Last updated June 13
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
Glenwood Manor
1 Unit Available
229 West Rainbow Drive
229 Rainbow Drive, Glenwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1279 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom Tri-level home in Glenwood Manor subdivision was updated in 2016** **Washer/dryer included**Maximum 2 pets allowed**No pit bulls or Rottweilers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14811 Grant
14811 Grant Street, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautifully remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with a bonus room. - Remodeled 4 bed 1 bath with basement bonus room. This is listed for sale and for rent. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent. *SECTION 8 READY** 4 Bedroom voucher accepted.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
15108 Irving
15108 Irving Avenue, Dolton, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1569 sqft
Clean Safe Affordable 4 Bedroom Home for Rent - 4 Bed 1.5 bath home, fenced in yard, and finished basement. Section 8 accepted with 4 bedroom voucher. Pets are accepted at additional cost. Tenant pays all utilities. 25lbs Dog allowed w/ Pet Rent.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2705 Indiana Ave unit 2
2705 Indiana Avenue, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
For Rent 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom - This is a Must See! This rental has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and is located on the upper level. 2 parking spots are available in rear but, no garage access.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.

Last updated June 13
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.

Last updated June 13
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,035
1064 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,685
1463 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,985
1644 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1500 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Park Forest, IL

Park Forest, Illinois is a stunningly gorgeous village, due in large part to the fact that most of the village is devoted to parks and open spaces! Central Park Pavilion on Lakewood Blvd. is a favorite for large gatherings and it's close proximity to Park Forest Aqua Center.

Designed by Elbert Peets as planned housing for veterans returning from World War II, the village of Park Forest has blossomed into a beautiful suburban community on the southwestern tip of Lake Michigan. Since World War II, Park Forest has prospered and provided thousands with a haven that was never before thought possible. From backyard cookouts to the now world famous "Scenic 10," a 10-mile race held each year on Labor Day that attracts runners from all around the globe, this little village makes a big statement! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Park Forest, IL

Finding an apartment in Park Forest that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

