53 Apartments for rent in Park Forest, IL with garage
Park Forest, Illinois is a stunningly gorgeous village, due in large part to the fact that most of the village is devoted to parks and open spaces! Central Park Pavilion on Lakewood Blvd. is a favorite for large gatherings and it's close proximity to Park Forest Aqua Center.
Designed by Elbert Peets as planned housing for veterans returning from World War II, the village of Park Forest has blossomed into a beautiful suburban community on the southwestern tip of Lake Michigan. Since World War II, Park Forest has prospered and provided thousands with a haven that was never before thought possible. From backyard cookouts to the now world famous "Scenic 10," a 10-mile race held each year on Labor Day that attracts runners from all around the globe, this little village makes a big statement! See more
Park Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.