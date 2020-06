Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1027 Maple St. Available 08/01/20 Cute older home in Murphysboro, available August 1! - Look at this 2 bedroom home that has a screened in front porch and dry basement. This home features wood floors throughout and an updated kitchen! Located in a very nice area and Murphysboro school district. $700/month + $700 deposit, pets allowed for additional fee.



Call us today at (618) 457-8200 to inquire!



(RLNE2817196)