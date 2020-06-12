/
murphysboro
23 Apartments for rent in Murphysboro, IL📍
1829 Spruce St
1829 Spruce Street, Murphysboro, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1829 Spruce St Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - This beautiful spacious home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This house boasts tall ceilings and plenty of natural light. Pets are allowed with additional fee. Call S.I.
2126 Pine St.
2126 Pine Street, Murphysboro, IL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
2 Bedroom for Rent - Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom single family home. This home has a nice sized fenced in backyard with a patio and garage! Rent $900/mo + $900 Security Deposit. Please call S.I.
1027 Maple St.
1027 Maple Street, Murphysboro, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
1027 Maple St. Available 08/01/20 Cute older home in Murphysboro, available August 1! - Look at this 2 bedroom home that has a screened in front porch and dry basement.
Results within 5 miles of Murphysboro
705 S. Dixon
705 South Dixon Avenue, Carbondale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
705 S. Dixon Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with Garage - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home located in a quiet residential area. Beautiful parquet floors throughout the home and fresh paint has been done.
900 W Willow
900 West Willow Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom home on Linden in Carbondale! - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It features a full basement and a finished half story for even more storage or a kids playroom.
2000 W. Sunset
2000 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
2000 W. Sunset Available 07/01/20 Cute home on Sunset in Carbondale, right behind Murdale Shopping Center Available 7/1/20! - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space.
600 W. Mill St.
600 West Mill Street, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$590
550 sqft
Cozy, comfortable 1X1 bedroom apartments available for immediate move ins. Short term leases available.
606-5 W. College St
606 W College St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment. Located in the heart of Carbondale, within walking distance to both Campus andt the downtown amentieis and entertainment. - off street parking - NO pets allowed.
701 S. James St
701 South James Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2155 sqft
Newly remodeled.
606 W. College St - House
606 West College Street, Carbondale, IL
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
2863 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! 8 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located right on Main Street. Perfect location for college students for both the University and the many amenities of downtown Carbondale.
707 S. Poplar St - House
707 South Poplar Street, Carbondale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2214 sqft
Rental House Available in the heart of downtown Carbondale! - 5 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ($300 per room / $1500 total) - Off street parking This house is great for large groups or organizations.
510-9 S. Poplar St
510 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
748 sqft
Welcome Home! - Carbondale Student Housing - 510 South Poplar St. Just 1.5 Blocks from SIU!! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath including all appliances (Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer, and Dryer). Central Heat and Air.
705-1 S. Poplar St
705 S Poplar St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
636 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from Main Street (The Strip) - 1 mile away from Memorial
513-1 S. Ash St
513 S Ash St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
1064 sqft
Looking for that next great place to live? You found it! Check out this apartment with 2 large bedrooms, an over-sized bathroom, and a large living room located in the heart of Carbondale! - Walking distance to SIU Campus - Less than 1 mile from
1713 West Sunset
1713 West Sunset Drive, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home - This is a very well maintained home with plenty of space. The kitchen has nice flooring and a breakfast bar. In the living room, you will find a beautiful fireplace and new soft carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Murphysboro
Campus Square Apartments 609 E Campus Drive
609 East Campus Drive, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$595
700 sqft
609 E Campus Drive Available 08/05/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Apartments located just across the street from SIU - Just a 10 minute walk to Central Campus or to Grand Avenue Entertainments, Campus Square Apartments are well-maintained, convenient and
Stonegate Apartments 703 S Wall Street
703 South Wall Street, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Stone Gate Apartments 703 S Wall Street Available 08/07/20 Ideally Located 2 Bedrooms with Large Deck and Walk In Closet - Across the street from SIU campus, close to the Rec Center and only a few steps away from entertainment, shopping & dining,
422 S. Marion St
422 South Marion Street, Carbondale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$990
422 S.
517 E. Fisher
517 E Fisher St, Carbondale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 Bedroom for Rent just right down the street from Attucks Park! - This single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with a very spacious yard! With it being right next to the park, makes for a great starter home to rent.
317-1 E. Mill St
317 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
672 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
319-1 E. Mill St
319 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
321-1 E. Mill St
321 E Mill St, Carbondale, IL
1 Bedroom
$500
656 sqft
1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Apartment in a great location near Campus! This apartment is great for a student who wants to be near campus, and the heart of downtown.
258 Krysher Rd
258 Krysher Rd, Jackson County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 Bedroom Home in Makada - Check out this absolutely beautiful home in Makanda! This 2 bedroom, and 2 bathroom house in in the perfect spot for any nature lover out there.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Murphysboro rentals listed on Apartment List is $870.
Some of the colleges located in the Murphysboro area include Southeast Missouri State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Murphysboro from include Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Carbondale.