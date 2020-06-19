All apartments in Moline
930 17th St
930 17th St

930 17th Street · (563) 888-1517
Location

930 17th Street, Moline, IL 61265
Downtown Moline

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 930 17th St Unit 16 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building. Situated in a prime Moline location and only minutes from everything downtown Moline has to offer, including shopping, dining, parks, night life, and more! Beautiful grounds with lush green grass and mature trees surround the apartment building offering a park-like setting. Spacious living room opens up to the kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cupboard space. Enjoy the warm summer nights ahead on your patio just outside the sliding glass door. One car garage available for only $25/mo. Shared coin operated laundry and secured storage in basement. No pets or Section 8. Monthly utility fee of $50 covers water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3996872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 17th St have any available units?
930 17th St has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 930 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
930 17th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 17th St pet-friendly?
No, 930 17th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moline.
Does 930 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 930 17th St does offer parking.
Does 930 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 17th St have a pool?
No, 930 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 930 17th St have accessible units?
No, 930 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 930 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 17th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 17th St does not have units with air conditioning.
