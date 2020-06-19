930 17th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

1 bedroom in Secured Building - One bed one bath main level apartment in a secured building. Situated in a prime Moline location and only minutes from everything downtown Moline has to offer, including shopping, dining, parks, night life, and more! Beautiful grounds with lush green grass and mature trees surround the apartment building offering a park-like setting. Spacious living room opens up to the kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of cupboard space. Enjoy the warm summer nights ahead on your patio just outside the sliding glass door. One car garage available for only $25/mo. Shared coin operated laundry and secured storage in basement. No pets or Section 8. Monthly utility fee of $50 covers water, sewer, trash, lawn and snow.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3996872)