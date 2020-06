Amenities

Quiet & Clean Moline 2 Bedroom Townhouse - This 2 Bedroom townhouse sits in the heart of Moline close to public transportation. The Landlord supplies Direct TV in the living room with HBO & Show Time included. Over 200 plus channels. This is $120.00 value for $50.00. Very Clean and pest free. If you are looking for a nice quiet well landscaped property you have finally found it. No pets or smoking. Washer and Dryer hook ups in basement. Tenant pays Electric, gas and water. Apply today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5767444)