Apartment List
/
IL
/
loves park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Loves Park, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loves Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
12304 FIRE ISLAND Drive
12304 Fire Island Drive, Loves Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3000 sqft
SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 2 STORY APPROX 3,000 SQ FT. NEW FORMAL LR & DR W/VIEW OF POND. LOVES PARK SCHOOLS, HUGE FR W/VAULTED CEILING,LIBRARY/ OFFICE. HUGE KITCHEN W/CNTR ISLAND, CUSTOM CABS, PANTRY & EAS. LUXURY MB W/WALK-IN, CATH CEILING & VIEW.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Loves Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
The Arbors
3936 Eagle Dr, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
855 sqft
Situated in the Loves Park neighborhood, this beautiful community offers one- and two-bedroom units, air conditioners, ceiling fans, eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets, designer window coverings, and pet-friendly units.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1000 9th st
1000 9th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 Second floor loft apartment - Property Id: 324887 Loft style. Off st. Parking. Security cameras. Private entrance. Large living room open to kitchen. Next to Benson Stone. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Flintridge Dr
134 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
Remodeled 1 Bed apartment, secure & quite building - Property Id: 310293 One bedroom apartment in a quite, secure building Conveniently located on the east side of Rockford, by St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford University, shopping, and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4418 Yale Dr
4418 Yale Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
$550 One Bedroom Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 322485 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Harrison and Alpine and is available NOW! Included are stove, refrigerator, and water/sewer/trash utilities, and off street parking for 1 vehicle.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Sawyer Park
2819 18th Street # 4
2819 18th Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
We have a nice 3 bedroom one bath brick ranch with attached garage. we are asking $1000 rent and deposit. We do accept sec 8 for this house. The house will be ready for move in July 27th.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolling Meadows
2441 Holmes Street - 11
2441 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
We have a nice 1 bedroom available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2441 # 11 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Park
3133 Arline Avenue
3133 Arline Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful fully remodeled single family home with 2 bedrooms one bath.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4960 Hinsdale Avenue - 3
4960 Hinsdale Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
We have a 2 bedroom apartment in Southeast Rockford near Harrison and Alpine. The apartment has 3 levels! It has 1.5 baths and very clean and spacious. There is plenty of off street parking. We are asking $750 a month plus deposit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Terrrace
809 Lincoln Avenue
809 Lincoln Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Three bedroom house. One large bedroom two very small bedrooms ,main floor has kitchen ,living room and dining room with nice hardwood floors , bathroom and all bedrooms upstairs with carpet. nice backyard that backs up to school play ground .

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Church School
1107 Arthur Avenue - 102
1107 Arthur Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
We will be totally remodeling our 2 bedroom units with granite and new wood flooring. It's a 11 unit secure building with heat included on a very quiet street. It has off street parking. The rent will be $650 and deposit is $650.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Churchill Grove
967 Indian Terrace
967 Indian Terrace, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
We have a wonderful 2 bedroom condo unit on the Rock River. It comes with a one car garage, central air, fireplace. Washer and dryer in the unit. Stove and fridge ,microwave and dishwasher. It has a great deck over looking the river.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1131 Prestwick
1131 Prestwick Pkwy, Winnebago County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2551 sqft
Beautifully remodeled three bedroom all brick ranch! Completely finished basement with rec room and bar ready for entertainment.

1 of 4

Last updated March 9 at 09:51 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1616 6th
1616 6th Avenue, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1500 sqft
Best rental for the money out there. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2.5 car over sized garage. Full Basement $800. Newer kitchen, new stove and hood. Refrigerator. All hard surface flooring throughout. Fresh paint. 2 porches front and back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1646 5th Avenue - 2
1646 5th Avenue, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Upper Level in process of being remodeled - 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment with 3 season room, and with off street parking. Nice entry way in an old Victorian home. Near Swedish American Hospital. Beautiful entry staircase. Lots of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Loves Park

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4203 Montclair Road
4203 Montclair Road, Winnebago County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2650 sqft
Newly Update House in Hononegah School District - All Appliances Included This newly updated house on corner .5 acre lot boasts, 4 bedrooms, 2 car garage, a gorgeous fireplace focal point a living room.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1322 Highland Ave.
1322 Highland Avenue, Beloit, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1344 sqft
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom Home Available Now! - Spacious 3 bedroom home available now! Home is nicely updated including fresh paint, new flooring throughout and is full of natural light.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
717 9th St.
717 Ninth Street, Beloit, WI
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1468 sqft
Pet Friendly 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on Beloit's West Side! - Apply today and come see this large, nicely updated 4 bedroom 2 bath on Beloit's West Side.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Loves Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Loves Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Madison, WIAurora, ILElgin, ILSt. Charles, ILRockford, ILFitchburg, WIDeKalb, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILCrystal Lake, IL
North Aurora, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILYorkville, ILWest Dundee, ILDelavan, WILake Geneva, WILakemoor, ILBeloit, WIJanesville, WI
Sycamore, ILWoodstock, ILEdgerton, WIPingree Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILDixon, ILMcHenry, ILCarpentersville, ILBatavia, ILBartlett, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityEdgewood College
Herzing University-MadisonUniversity of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison Area Technical College