apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
53 Apartments for rent in Lockport, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.
Results within 5 miles of Lockport
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,367
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,243
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hacker
2301 Bicentennial Avenue
2301 Bicentennial Avenue, Crest Hill, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
VAILABLE TO MOVE IN 5/15/2020, 3RD FLOOR UNIT 2 LARGE BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 1 CAR GARAGE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER KITCHEN APPLIANCES. LAUNDRY IN UNIT. GAS HEAT WITH CENTRAL AIR. NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM, SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO BALCONY.
Results within 10 miles of Lockport
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes
7501 Gladstone Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,391
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1206 sqft
Luxury units include fireplace, carpet, bathtub, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents live in community with pool, parking, BBQ grill and 24-hour gym. Located just minutes from Naperville.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
31 Units Available
AMLI at Seven Bridges
6466 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,319
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1111 sqft
AMLI at Seven Bridges sits on Seven Bridges Golf Club and features luxury apartments. Each unit offers hardwood floors, walk-in closets, ranges, and carpet, not to mention views of the course's rivers, lakes, and greenery.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
53 Units Available
Enclave At 127th
23760 W 127th St, Plainfield, IL
Studio
$1,438
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1112 sqft
Within easy reach of Lake Renwick Preserve and I-55. Each apartment features a private entryway and a kitchen with wood-look floors and granite countertops. Select apartments come with private patios or balconies and attached garages.
Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Bridges
6690 Double Eagle Dr, Woodridge, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1159 sqft
The Cinemark Seven Bridges and IMAX, along with a variety of other shopping and entertainment options, are convenient to this property. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops. On-site clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1886 Great Plains Way
1886 Great Plains Way, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4182 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS ! Exceptional Finishes everywhere. Also Available Partially Furnished. Spacious home with 4 beds, 3.1 Baths + First floor Den/Bedroom and huge loft on the second level for perfect entertainment. Front & Back staircases.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
19 Foxcroft Road Unit 203
19 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
775 sqft
Furnished 1-Bedroom/1-Bath Second Floor Condo - Furnished 1-Bed/1-bath second floor condo in desirable District 203.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Knoch Knolls
2726 Alyssa Dr
2726 Alyssa Drive, Naperville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Indian
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Brookstone Drive
2320 Brookstone Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3238 sqft
Welcome Home to this Newer & Spacious Updated Home in Desirable River Hills. This 5 Bedroom + Loft Home will offer you all of the space you need.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
The Streams of Plainfield
24504 SLEEPY HOLLOW Lane
24504 Sleepy Hollow Lane, Plainfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2760 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME! HARDWOOD FLOORS*LIVING ROOM HAS FRENCH DOORS*FORMAL DINING ROOM*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM OPENS to MASSIVE KITCHEN with STAINLESS APPLIANCES*PANTRY*LOADS OF COUNTER & CABINET SPACE*MORNING or SUN ROOM*MASTER SUITE BOASTS LARGE WIC &
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
110 ENCLAVE Circle
110 Enclave Circle, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 ENCLAVE Circle in Bolingbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Naper Carriage Hill
43 Foxcroft Road
43 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1035 sqft
Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining.
