Apartment List
/
IL
/
lakemoor
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lakemoor, IL

Finding an apartment in Lakemoor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
130 Washington Street
130 Washington Street, Fox Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
Spacious 1 BR apartment in charming historic downtown Ingleside across from Metra train station and Dog and Suds. Very large bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Plenty of storage with 3 large closets and one is a walk in pantry or closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
2554 Evergreen Circle
2554 Evergreen Circle, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Outstanding home with 3 beds and 2 1/2 baths, freshly painted, beautiful hardwood floors on first floor, large walk-in closets, separate laundry room, Attached 2 1/2 car garage and close to everything. DON'T WAIT! CLEAN UNIT! $300.
Results within 10 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
102 Beachview Drive
102 West Beachview Drive, Round Lake Beach, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
410 Cunat Boulevard
410 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
725 sqft
First floor condo unit with full size washer and dryer, and 1 car garage near unit available now. Close to Wisconsin border and Fox Lake train station. Easy access to Route 12 and Route 31. Pets negotiable with extra security deposit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Carriage Hill of Brigadoon
1 Unit Available
266 CHARLOTTE Court
266 Charlotte Court, Cary, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1577 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/2/2020. LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN CARY JUST TWO BLOCKS TO METRA TRAIN. THIS END UNIT 2 BEDROOM / 3.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
26332 North IL Route 59
26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
283 Lionel Drive - 1
283 Lionel Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1764 sqft
Available for rent is a newer 3-bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse at Lake Street Square in Grayslake. The clean and amazing AMHERST model offers 1,764 sq feet of living space with dark Maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lakemoor, IL

Finding an apartment in Lakemoor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Lakemoor 2 BedroomsLakemoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakemoor Apartments with Balcony
Lakemoor Apartments with GarageLakemoor Apartments with ParkingLakemoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakemoor Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakemoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILGrayslake, IL
Lake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College