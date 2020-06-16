All apartments in Herrin
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

619 S 11th

619 South 11th Street · (618) 627-7610
Location

619 South 11th Street, Herrin, IL 62948

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Recent renovations include a brand new kitchen, laminate flooring and fresh paint in this cute and cozy Herrin home. There are 2 LARGE bedrooms, one has a wall of windows and a charming window seat. Separate laundry room and unique foyer entryway. Check it out today at 619 S. 11th, Herrin, IL 62948. $675/mo with approved credit.

Schedule a showing today by clicking over to www.H2Rrentals.com. If you like the property after viewing, we’ll have you fill out an online application where we will run a credit, background and eviction check. One small pet would be considered with an additional pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 S 11th have any available units?
619 S 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Herrin, IL.
Is 619 S 11th currently offering any rent specials?
619 S 11th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 S 11th pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 S 11th is pet friendly.
Does 619 S 11th offer parking?
No, 619 S 11th does not offer parking.
Does 619 S 11th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 S 11th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 S 11th have a pool?
No, 619 S 11th does not have a pool.
Does 619 S 11th have accessible units?
No, 619 S 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 619 S 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 S 11th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 S 11th have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 S 11th does not have units with air conditioning.
