Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Recent renovations include a brand new kitchen, laminate flooring and fresh paint in this cute and cozy Herrin home. There are 2 LARGE bedrooms, one has a wall of windows and a charming window seat. Separate laundry room and unique foyer entryway. Check it out today at 619 S. 11th, Herrin, IL 62948. $675/mo with approved credit.



Schedule a showing today by clicking over to www.H2Rrentals.com. If you like the property after viewing, we’ll have you fill out an online application where we will run a credit, background and eviction check. One small pet would be considered with an additional pet fee.