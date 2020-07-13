/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Harwood Heights, IL with pool
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,560
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
North Maywood
141 Andy Drive
141 Andy Drive, Melrose Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1918 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Logan Square
2658 North Harding
2658 North Harding Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please call Lourdes at 773-370-1989. (Please, no emails.) Logan Square / 2658 N.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5547 West WILSON Avenue
5547 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2600 sqft
Sharp! Prof. expanded & completely remodeled. High end finishes & gleaming hardwood floors thru out.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
5306 North CUMBERLAND Avenue
5306 North Cumberland Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN COMPLETELY REMODELED LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM UNIT IN AN ELEVATOR BUILDING. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building.
1 of 55
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
1 of 28
Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3629 North Linder Avenue
3629 North Linder Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1830 sqft
Gut-rehabbed in 2009, this home has received beautiful and modern updates over the last 3 years. Warmth and natural light greet you as you step through the front door.
1 of 1
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
5455 W Agatite Ave
5455 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,225
1800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Agatite House - Property Id: 145704 ^^ The upstairs bedrooms ceilings are slanted so they do not qualify under section 8^^ An Updated bungalow located in the Jefferson Park /Portage Park area located minutes away from both 90 and
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Albion at Oak Park
1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993 APARTMENT FEATURES Over-Sized Windows Wood-like Floors Quartz Countertops Stainless Steel Appliances Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit Gas Range Pet Friendly Nest Thermostat LUXURY
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
50 West Conti Parkway
50 Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
650 sqft
NICELY REMODELED 2 BEDROOM CONDO FEATURES NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH-BEAUTIFULLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FOORS-NEW WINDOWS-LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-RENT INCLUDES HEAT-ACROSS FROM ELMWOOD PARKE REC CENTER IN THE CIRCLE-WALK TO POOL AND TRAIN!
Results within 10 miles of Harwood Heights
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeview
Halsted Flats Apartments
3740 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,408
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1135 sqft
An upscale environment with high-end amenities. Heated pool and cabanas on sundeck, indoor parking, private dog park. In sought-after Lakeview neighborhood with shops, restaurants close by.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,075
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,776
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
24 Units Available
Lincoln Park
Elevate Lincoln Park
2526 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,760
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,810
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Chicago's best neighborhood just got better.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
32 Units Available
Orion Prospect
475 W Enterprise Dr, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$899
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1067 sqft
Residents of this community have access to a variety of shopping and dining options along West Oakton Street and Elmhurst Road. Stay in shape at the volleyball court, pool or gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Edgewater
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,196
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,562
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,191
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, IL