studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
9 Studio Apartments for rent in Hanover Park, IL
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2875 Greenspoint Pkwy
2875 Greenpoint Parkway, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,865
450 sqft
Our hotel is the place to go when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban Chicago and embrace the tranquility of the neighboring suburbs.
Results within 10 miles of Hanover Park
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,379
622 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
$
35 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,270
545 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,169
623 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 AM
5 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
228 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Wheaton 121
121 N Cross St, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,399
558 sqft
Great location close to Adams Park and the Illinois Prairie Path. Residents enjoy units with laundry, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community features BBQ grill, bocce court, clubhouse and coffee bar.
