63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glenwood, IL

The popular rap song, "Glenwood," by Big Sean and featuring Kanye West, was written about the town of Glenwood, Illinois.

Glenwood is the perfect example of a small town that has done everything it can to avoid losing its identity to the nearest major city. This is not always easy when your population is just a hair under 9,000. The town maintains its identity largely by offering its citizens everything they need and most of what they want. From beautiful parks, pools and exciting places to spend their evenings, there is no reason to go anywhere else. See more