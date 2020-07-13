/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020
12 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Glendale Heights, IL
Last updated July 13
71 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Results within 10 miles of Glendale Heights
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$915
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
Last updated July 13
9 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$928
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Last updated July 13
61 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13
33 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Last updated July 13
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Last updated July 13
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Last updated July 13
10 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13
134 Units Available
Barrington Lakes
Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL
Studio
$1,000
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1097 sqft
Barrington Lakes Apartments offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Equipped with renovated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies, find which style works best for you. Barrington Lakes provides a true community environment.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
288 Oxford Avenue 3
288 Oxford Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$975
630 sqft
Large 1 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 247009 Large 1 bedroom apartment. 1st floor. New laminate wood flooring can be installed if desired; otherwise carpet. Quick video of space available upon request. 2 story apartment complex with 15 units.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Beau Bien
2301 Beau Monde Blvd
2301 Beau Monde Boulevard, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
$980 / 1br - Lisle Place Second Floor Large 1 Bedroom Condo. Move in by August 1st and get $400 discount, for first month rent. **** Ready to move in. ****Water bill included in the rent **** One year lease required. ****1.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
