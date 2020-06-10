All apartments in Freeport
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

1531 West Harrison Street

1531 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 West Harrison Street, Freeport, IL 61032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home! Three large bedrooms. Office space on main floor, with French doors from living room. Built in cabinets. Hard wood floors, crown molding, arched doorways. Wood fireplace. Nice yard, concrete patio, shed and detached garage with opener. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, as well as lawncare and snow removal. Washer and dryer included "as-is". Please visit JLHPropertyManagement . com to view most up to date availability, rental requirements and to submit your application. Additional photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

