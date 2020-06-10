1531 West Harrison Street

Amenities

Beautiful single family home! Three large bedrooms. Office space on main floor, with French doors from living room. Built in cabinets. Hard wood floors, crown molding, arched doorways. Wood fireplace. Nice yard, concrete patio, shed and detached garage with opener. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities, as well as lawncare and snow removal. Washer and dryer included "as-is". Please visit JLHPropertyManagement . com to view most up to date availability, rental requirements and to submit your application. Additional photos coming soon!