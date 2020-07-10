788 Apartments for rent in Elmwood Park, IL with washer-dryer

/
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2800 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.
1 of 1
Last updated March 15 at 01:15am
1 Unit Available
2033 North 74th Avenue
2033 74th Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1, 2019 or sooner Bright & Airy 6 room, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath "top" floor apt.
Results within 1 mile of Elmwood Park
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1419 N Harlem Ave A
1419 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Two bedrooms Townhouse Garage Parking in Oak Park - Property Id: 312652 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, washer and dryer in the unit, garage, blinds, air conditioning, large closets.
Results within 5 miles of Elmwood Park
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,344
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Austin
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,860
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,165
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,215
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1819 Lofts in Chicago. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
403 S East Ave
403 South East Avenue, Oak Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
950 sqft
Spacious one-bedroom condo - Property Id: 301411 You will love this spacious vintage condo. YOU HAVE YOUR OWN IN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER, NO NEED SHARE WITH OTHERS! Central location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Belmont Cragin
2228 N Mason Ave
2228 North Mason Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Belmont Cragin - Property Id: 312285 Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Belmont Cragin. The rental includes the basement, yard & 2 car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
6059 West Giddings Street 2
6059 West Giddings Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, one bath, nice, quiet location - Property Id: 315194 Clean, recently painted 2nd floor apartment in owner occupied building. Laundry on premises, nice backyard, control your own heat. Carpeted.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park
5334 N Lovejoy Apt 1
5334 North Lovejoy Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Bright sunny first floor 2 bedroom apartment in Jefferson Park. - Bright sunny two bedroom unit in Jefferson Park. Close to buses and blue line. Two large pantries in the kitchen. First floor of a two flat. (RLNE5900985)
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Irving Park
4317 W Cornelia Ave 2w
4317 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed, 1 bath in Old Irving Park - Property Id: 309606 this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is located on the Cornelia ave in Old Irving Park. Close to Speedy Cash, McDonalds, KFC, Chicago Sweat Lodge and 7 Eleven. Tenant is responsible for electric and gas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hermosa
2441 N Kildare Ave # 2f
2441 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brand New Gut Rehab! Must See Two Bedroom! - Property Id: 307262 Beautiful brand new gut rehab on this 2 bedroom unit featuring granite counter-tops, SS appliances including dishwasher, in-unit washer/dryer, central HVAC,
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
427 S Ridgeland Ave 5
427 S Ridgeland Ave, Oak Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
updated spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in Oak Park - Property Id: 302763 Extensively updated rare spacious 4-bedroom Townhouse in the heart of beautiful Oak Park! new paint throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Portage Park
3822 N Milwaukee Ave
3822 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3B/2B, In Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 300099 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300099 Property Id 300099 (RLNE5853066)
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Hermosa
2443 N Kildare Ave
2443 North Kildare Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2443 N Kildare Ave - Property Id: 270276 RARE VACANCY IN THIS NEW PRISTINE REHAB! THIS UNIT IS ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT LAST!! Spacious 2BR/1BA floorplan featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout; New windows, Top of the
