Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom House in wonderful East Moline location! - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, new hardwood flooring throughout the upstairs, fresh paint through out, bathrooms updated, laundry room, bay windows, basement is a walkout basement with stairs outside next to driveway. Two and a half car garage and 2 sheds in low maintenance backyard. Central air.



Ridgewood Elementary

Glenview Middle School

United Township High School



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5730049)